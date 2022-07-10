IndiGo's aircraft technicians go on sick leave to seek salary revision

-
ALSO READ
How the Ukraine war may give wings to Jet airways' international plans
Jet Airways hires senior executives as it prepares to take wing again
NCLT extends Jet Airways revival plan deadline till March 29
IndiGo, SpiceJet face turbulence amid rising crude, competition: Analysts
Akasa Air concludes sale and lease back of 5 Boeing 737 Max planes
-
Some aircraft technicians at IndiGo are on sick leave since Friday demanding a revision in salaries.
The protest comes days after the airline partially restored salaries of its pilots and cabin crew and made changes to its human resource (HR) policies. Some technicians in Hyderabad reported sick on Friday night while those from other bases skipped work on Sunday demanding a revision in salary, an industry source said.
IndiGo did not comment on the protest. An executive said there was no impact on its flights.
Technicians work under the supervision of aircraft engineers and carry out routine maintenance. Across the sector, technician salaries are low and Covid-19 pandemic worsened the problem as some airlines resorted to pay cuts.
IndiGo is not the only airline facing labour troubles. Last November, the engineering staff at SpiceJet held a protest demanding restoration of salaries and leaves. In March, technicians employed by AI Engineering Services went on a flash strike seeking salary revision, renewal of employment contract, and payment of dearness allowance among other things.
The salaries were restored after more than half the flights operated by IndiGo faced delays last week as a large number of cabin crew members reported sick just hours before departure.
The changes to IndiGo’s HR policies come after more than half of its flights faced delays on July 2 as a large number of cabin crew members reported sick just hours before departure. With the Tata-led Air India hiring aggressively and two new airlines — Akasa Air and Jet Airways — looking to start operations this year, IndiGo expects higher attrition levels among its crew.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU