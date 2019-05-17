IndiGo's minority shareholders approach board, question deals and contracts

Minority shareholders of IndiGo, the largest airline in the country by market share, have approached the board of directors, alleging operational mismanagement in the company, according to sources close to the matter. These shareholders have questioned contracts and deals signed by the company, it is learnt.

This comes at a time when a rift has surfaced between the company’s promoters Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal over strategy issues. Currently, law firms J Sagar Associates and Khaitan & Co are engaged in ironing out the differences between the two, a person in the know ...