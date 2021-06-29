IndiGo's reduces emissions by 5% via ground support equipment automation

Airline major has reduced emissions by about 5 per cent via its ground support equipment automation.

Accordingly, adopted various solutions in both passenger and freight services such as 'modified baggage BFL for cabin loading', battery swapping by monorail crane, using 10-tonne electrical tug instead of 20-tonne, amongst others.

Besides, the airline converted old coaches to make portable cabins for staff at airports.

"These initiatives, implemented at Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi and Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru airports, not only reduced 90 mins of manhours per flight, but also brought in overall cost savings of about Rs 15 crore over a year,"

" also implemented Portable baggage transfer belt at Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata airports, along with vehicle mounted transfer rollers at Delhi and Mumbai airports." This has reduced manpower engagement, baggage offloading time and lowered the risk of baggage or other 'CarGo' mishandling, while ensuring the health & safety of its workforce.

