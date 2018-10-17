IndiGo to begin Bengaluru-Hong Kong flight service from December 11

Low-cost passenger carrier wil operate daily non-stop flight between Hong Kong and Bengaluru effective December 11, 2018.

"We are delighted to announce Hong Kong as the 15th destination in our international portfolio. One of the world's biggest financial hubs, Hong Kong constitutes a strategic market for us," William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The airline has a fleet of 190 aircraft including and 12 ATR aircraft. It offers over 1,200 daily flights and connects 48 domestic destinations and 11 international destinations.