IndiGo to begin Bengaluru-Hong Kong flight service from December 11

The airline has a fleet of 190 aircraft including Airbus A320s and 12 ATR aircraft

IANS  |  New Delhi 

File Photo: An IndiGo Airlines cabin baggage security check tag is pictured on a passenger's luggage at Bengaluru International Airport in Bangalore | Photo: Reuters

Low-cost passenger carrier IndiGo wil operate daily non-stop flight between Hong Kong and Bengaluru effective December 11, 2018.

"We are delighted to announce Hong Kong as the 15th destination in our international portfolio. One of the world's biggest financial hubs, Hong Kong constitutes a strategic market for us," William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said in a statement on Wednesday.

The airline has a fleet of 190 aircraft including Airbus A320s and 12 ATR aircraft. It offers over 1,200 daily flights and connects 48 domestic destinations and 11 international destinations.
First Published: Wed, October 17 2018. 22:12 IST

