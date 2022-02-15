IndiGo to upgrade navigation technology with NAVBLUE in its A320 aircraft

-
The country's largest airline IndiGo has chosen NAVBLUE, an Airbus Services company, to upgrade navigation technology in some of its A320 planes and that will help pilots to navigate challenging airspaces with more precision and predictability.
The leading carrier will upgrade a part of its A320 aircraft fleet with RNP AR (Required Navigation Performance with Authorisation Required) capability.
"With Airbus' RNP AR Upgrade, IndiGo pilots will be able to navigate mountainous areas or other challenging airspaces with precision and predictability," NAVBLUE said in a release.
NAVBLUE is into flight operations and air traffic management solutions.
IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said the airline has full confidence in NAVBLUE's expertise which will help pilots navigate safely through challenging terrains like curvy or hilly areas during the takeoff or landing. "We believe this will enhance operational safety of the aircraft while also improving efficiency in the long run".
The airline is a customer of NAVBLUE since 2006.
