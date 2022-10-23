JUST IN
Indraprastha Gas net rises 4% in Sept quarter as gas prices hurt margins
RIL becomes first Indian company to post earnings call on metaverse
We are not here to have a nice time: CEO Aggarwal about Ola's work culture
Wadias, BDMCL likely to file appeal before SAT against Sebi order
ArcelorMittal partners with S Africa's Sasol to boost hydrogen economy
Bombay Dyeing to move SAT against Sebi ruling in 2-yr market ban case
Ola Electric unveils S1 Air scooter at an introductory price of Rs 79,999
Ola Electric launches new e-scooter for introductory price of Rs 79,999
Ola ramping up e-scooter production, capacity: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal
Around Rs 40,000 cr of business expected during 2-days of Dhanteras: CAIT
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Samsung India reports 10% jump in FY22 revenues from ops to Rs 85,324 cr
Business Standard

Indraprastha Gas net rises 4% in Sept quarter as gas prices hurt margins

The net profit stood at Rs 416.15 crore in July-September compared with Rs 400.54 crore in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement

Topics
Indraprastha Gas Ltd | IGL

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indraprastha Gas Limited
CNG pump

Indraprastha Gas Ltd, which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital and adjoining cities, reported a 4 per cent rise in its September quarter net profit as rise in input natural gas prices hurt margins.

The net profit stood at Rs 416.15 crore in July-September compared with Rs 400.54 crore in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement.

Revenue almost doubled to Rs 3,922.02 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year starting April 1 against Rs 2,015.99 crore revenue in the year ago period.

Gas prices have doubled since Russia invaded Ukraine.

IGL's expense on purchase of natural gas soared from Rs 929.97 crore in July-September 2021 to Rs 2,610.03 crore in the current year.

The firm registered an overall sales volume growth of 12 per cent over the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal, with the average daily sale going up from 7.24 million standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) to 8.09 mmscmd.

Product wise, CNG recorded sales volume growth of 15 per cent, while piped natural gas (PNG) recorded sales volume growth of 3 per cent in the quarter as compared to corresponding quarter last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indraprastha Gas Ltd

First Published: Sun, October 23 2022. 11:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.