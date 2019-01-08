Infosys board meeting to consider share buyback, special dividend

Infosys will consider issuing share buyback and paying out special dividend in its board meeting on January 11, said the company on Tuesday.

The company will also consider proposals for implementation of capital allocation policy. Infosys shares closed at Rs 669.85 down 0.19%, or 1.30 points, on the BSE on Tuesday.

Share buybacks typically improve earnings per share and return surplus cash to shareholders, while supporting share price during the period of a sluggish market condition.