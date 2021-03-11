Infosys BPM, Newmont Corp extend collaboration to digitise delivery models

-
Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys, on Thursday announced a five-year extension of its strategic collaboration with Newmont Corporation to standardise and digitise delivery models across the latter's mine sites.
Founded in 1921, the Colorado, US-based Newmont Corporation is a leading gold mining company.
Through this renewed engagement, Infosys BPM will drive operational excellence leveraging automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and design thinking, to deliver increased business value for Newmont, a statement said.
As part of the engagement, Infosys BPM will provide an enhanced end-to-end digital service to Newmont with its analytics-driven platform-as-a-service offering.
Infosys BPM will also improve Newmont's touchless invoice processing across its accounts payable processes and provide a Digital Command Center for real-time visibility into process health metrics and analytical models to identify root causes, and thus boost performance across its operations, it added.
"We are pleased to continue to partner with Infosys BPM in standardising and digitising supply chain processes across our regions.
"Infosys BPM's strong leadership commitment and clear understanding of our operations will enable significant productivity improvements, service levels improvements, and cost savings," said Ryan Plourde, Group Executive -- Supply Chain at Newmont Corporation.
Anantha Radhakrishnan, MD and CEO of Infosys BPM, said the engagement leverages the company's deep digital and domain expertise and will fast track Applied AI and RPA (Robotic Process Automation) adoption in mining.
"This is a testament to our capabilities in digital technology and human-ware, ie harmonisation, continuous improvement, design thinking, business domain expertise, and empathy.
"The success of this digital transformation attests to Infosys BPM's longstanding relationship with Newmont and can be a real game-changer in the sector," Radhakrishnan said.
