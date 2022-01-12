JUST IN
Infosys Q3 net rises 12% to Rs 5,809 cr, raises FY22 revenue guidance

Consolidated revenue rose 23% to Rs 31,867 cr

Infosys, the country's second largest software exporter, on Wednesday reported 12% increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,809 crore for the quarter ending December 2021. It was Rs 5,197 crore in year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue rose 23% to Rs 31,867 crore as againt Rs 25,927 crore a year ago.

On Wednesday, Infosys' scrip on BSE closed 1.1% higher at Rs 1,877.60.

First Published: Wed, January 12 2022. 16:20 IST

