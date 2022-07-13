Infosys to acquire Denmark-based BASE life science for Rs 875 crore

-
Infosys on Wednesday said it will acquire Denmark-based BASE life science for about 110 million euros (Rs 875 crore) in an all-cash deal.
The acquisition will deepen Infosys' expertise in life sciences domain as well as strengthen its footprint across Europe.
"This acquisition augments Infosys' deep life sciences expertise, and expands our footprint further in the Nordics region and across Europe, and scales our digital transformation capabilities with cloud-based industry solutions.
"We are excited to welcome BASE life science and its leadership team into the Infosys family," Infosys president Ravi Kumar S said.
The deal is expected to close during the second quarter of current fiscal.
BASE brings to Infosys, domain experts with commercial, medical, digital marketing, clinical, regulatory, and quality knowhow.
"Backed by a team of data science specialists, BASE is at the frontier of the latest technological developments and trends. It has a strong focus on Data & AI, and the ability to bridge and integrate business logic and technology, driving insights for better health outcomes.
"The company has about 200 of the finest, multidisciplinary industry experts across Denmark, Switzerland, UK, Germany, France, Italy, and a nearshore technology hub in Spain," the filing said.
Together with Infosys, BASE will further expand its portfolio of expertise into Consumer Health, Animal Health, MedTech and Genomics segments.
"With Infosys as our catalyst, we will be able to accelerate our expansion internationally and create development opportunities for our people," BASE life science CEO Martin Woergaard said.
