Infosys to buy 75% stake in ABN AMRO's mortgage services arm for $143.5 mn

Ltd, India's second-biggest IT services company, said on Thursday it would buy a 75 per cent stake in Group NV's mortgage administration services unit for 127.5 million euros ($143.53 million).

will acquire the stake in through unit Consulting Pvt Ltd and the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

This is in line with Infosys' strategy to strengthen its mortgage servicing capabilities in Europe, the company said in a statement.

will continue to hold the remaining 25 per cent stake in Stater, which operates in the Netherlands

Infosys had gained 1.6 per cent by 0728 GMT, while the broader market was up 0.58 per cent.

