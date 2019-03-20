Infosys to provide digital solution for French Open tennis tournament

IT company has signed a three-year partnership agreement with Roland-Garros to provide technology solution for The French Open, also called Roland-Garros.

"We are truly delighted that has joined us as a partner of Roland-Garros. This partnership centres around digital innovation, a key pillar of the tournament, and will offer tennis fans an even richer experience.

We are convinced that will help us deliver the tournament's digital transformation objectives to ensure Roland-Garros remains at the cutting edge of technology," French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli said.

The collaboration is aimed at enriching the game by providing fans, players and coaches with a new experience leveraging Infosys' expertise in such as artificial intelligence, big data and analytics, mobility, virtual and augmented reality.

"We are committed to helping Roland-Garros further expand its global following in the physical and the virtual world powered by digital innovation where fans and players alike can experience game-changing innovations," Infosys Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao said.