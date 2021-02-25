Infra.market joins unicorn club with funding from Tiger Global, others

Infra.market, a construction materials focused online marketplace that sells mostly its own brands, is the latest to join the unicorn club in the country with the latest USD 100 million funding led by Tiger Global, valuing it at USD 1 billion.

The Thane-based online marketplace founded in 2016 has reached the coveted unicorn status within 20 months of raising its seed round from Accel Partners in June 2019, a company official told PTI on Thursday.

The year 2020 saw 12 unicorns being created in the country and the latest Nasscom report sees the number soaring to 50 this year. And Infra.market is the maiden entry this year.

"The series-C round of USD 100 million led by will enable us to enhance technological offerings, seed newer markets and advance our private label brands which contribute more than two-thirds of our sales, and expand our direct to retail channels and exports," Infra.market said in a statement on Thursday.

The latest funding round values the marketplace at USD 1 billion, it added.

Its existing investors, who also participated in this round, include Accel Partners, Nexus Venture Partners, Evolvence India Fund, Sistema Asia Fund and Foundamental Gmbh.

Infra.market, a one-stop marketplace for quality construction materials, which are mostly its own brands, was founded by Souvik Sengupta and Aaditya Sharda in 2016.

As a procurement marketplace it leverages technology to provide an enhanced procurement experience for all players in the construction ecosystem that is worth USD 140 billion.

Its gross merchandise value stood at USD 400 million in 2020 and the company is aiming to scale past USD 1 billion by the end of this year, Sengupta said.

It caters to both institutional customers and retail outlets in the construction materials sector and supplies across 10 states and exports to Dubai, Singapore, and Bangladesh, among others.

Infra.market's own private labels contribute more than two-thirds of its sales, of which 10 per cent are exports.

Sengupta said Infra.market has been digitally transforming the highly inefficient construction materials supply chain by aggregating the capacity of small manufacturers and adding its technology and services stack.

Scott Shleifer, a partner at Tiger Global, said with its pioneering technology innovation, Infra.market is reshaping the construction materials supply chain ecosystem in India. Its ability to stitch together private label brands, has helped it position itself for strong growth, healthy economics and profitability.

Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.

