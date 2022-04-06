InMobi, Anzu announce programmatic in-game ad partnership for Asia Pacific

Softbank-backed on Wednesday announced a partnership with Anzu.io, a leading global in-game solution. The move means can now provide its advertisers with direct access to Anzu’s premium mobile programmatic inventory across the globe, in addition to first-look access to in-game mobile supply in (APAC) region.

Anzu’s in-game solution allows programmatic advertisers to run their banner and video ads via blended yet highly viewable IAB-compliant ad formats that sit on 3D objects like roadside billboards, stadium banners, and buildings. The ads are designed to complement the gameplay, respecting gamers, and in many cases, making the gameplay experience more realistic.

Anzu’s is integrated with a full suite of third-party trusted vendors, including HUMAN for fraud detection, Comscore, Lumen, Nielsen for brand lift measurement, and Kochava for data enrichment.

"I’m excited that this partnership with will help many more APAC advertisers experience the huge opportunity that in-game presents," said Itamar Benedy, co-founder and CEO, Anzu. “InMobi’s expertise and vast advertiser network, combined with their knowledge of the APAC landscape, will help supercharge our solution within this market. There are more gamers in APAC than anywhere else in the world, and our solution will help brands to reach them in a non-disruptive, brand-safe way that compliments the gaming experience.”

InMobi’s direct connections with top demand-side platforms across the globe, combined with direct supply to Anzu’s global inventory, enable advertisers to access these ad experiences through optimized supply paths. Access to Anzu’s inventory will help InMobi offer scale across a huge number of mobile games spanning multiple genres, allowing advertisers to reach engaged players within immersive environments.

“The biggest advantage of the preferred partnership across between InMobi and Anzu is that it allows our clients to seamlessly connect with gamers through blended, non-disruptive ads,” says Vasuta Agarwal, MD, Asia Pacific, at InMobi. “With new features and the goal to drive connections between consumers and brands with Anzu’s premium technology, this partnership will benefit all parties including advertisers and publishers.”

In India, gaming app consumption has doubled year over year, signaling notable shifts in normalizing and embracing gaming with everyday life. The mobile-first region holds a strong preference for smartphone gaming—with on-the-go convenience and entertainment – leading to a population of 400 million mobile gamers and expected to grow to 650 million by 2025. Given how metaverse developments are on the rise in the region along with its flourishing communities, gaming provides a clear, accessible gateway to the metaverse for marketers to effectively reach their audiences.