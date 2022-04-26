Institutional investment in realty at $63 billion since 2006, says JLL

-
ALSO READ
Indian real estate attracts $63 bn investment since 2006, says JLL India
Hotels clock 100% YoY growth in RevPar in last qtr of Calendar 2021: JLL
Institutional investment in real estate may fall 20% in 2021: Report
Institutional investments in real estate down 17% in 2021 at $ 4-bn: Report
Latent View Analytics mobilises Rs 267 crore from anchor investors
-
Indian real estate has attracted $62.8 billion (approximately Rs 4.81 lakh crore) of institutional investment since 2006, driven by series of reforms in the sector, according to property consultant JLL India. “The series of reforms that started in 2014 led to increased capital flows over the years. Out of the total Institutional investment of $62.8 billion from 2006 to March 2022, 58 per cent was received from 2015 onwards,' the consultant said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU