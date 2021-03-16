Insurance firms told not to alter health products to raise premium

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Lombard sets up index to track risk exposure in sectors, companies
Irdai to develop standardised products for bridging protection gap
Life insurers see 2.7% contraction in December premium collection
Non-life insurance gross premiums up 14% to Rs 15,800 cr in Feb
Non-life insurers see around 12% growth in December premiums, shows data
-
General and health insurance companies, while modifying health products, cannot alter existing benefits or add new ones to existing products to increase premium, said the industry’s regulator.
Insurance companies can carry out minor modifications in their products, said Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). Also, the addition of new benefits or up-gradation of existing benefits can be offered as add-on covers or optional covers with a standalone premium rate to ensure an informed choice to the policyholders, the regulator said.
As per the regulations, insurance companies cannot modify their products within one year of getting clearance from the authority. They also have to provide reasons or justifications for bringing in modifications to the product. Also, any revision or modification of any approved health insurance product filed under the File & Use procedure shall also require the prior clearance of the authority.
The regulator said that the appointed actuary of the insurance company shall review the financial viability of every health insurance product at the end of every financial year and the report of the review has to be submitted to the board of the company to ensure the sustainability of the product and to protect the interests of policyholders of the underlying product.
Companies have to submit a status report to the insurance regulator along with the board’s suggestions and the corrective actions to be taken by September 30 of every financial year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU