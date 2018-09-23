Intas Pharma's US arm recalls blood pressure drug due to labelling mix-up

Accord Healthcare Inc, the US arm of Intas Pharmaceuticals, is recalling over 46,000 bottles of tablets manufactured by the Ahmedabad-based firm, on account of labelling mix-up, USFDA said.

tablets belong to a class of drugs known as diuretics and are used for and edema.

Accord Healthcare is recalling 46,632 bottles of tablets USP in the strength of 12.5 mg, the Enforcement Report by Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) said.

The reason for the recall is "Labelling: label mix-up: customer complaint that a sealed bottle labelled as USP 12.5 mg contained only tablets USP 25 mg," it added.

The voluntary nationwide recall in the US and has not been classified yet, the report said.