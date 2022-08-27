JUST IN
DGCA to deregister two more SpiceJet aircrafts on lessor's request
NHPC inks pact with Himachal Pradesh govt for 500 MW Dugar hydro project
Zomato integrates grocery delivery via Blinkit on main app in pilot test
ICC auction: Disney Star retains media rights for next four years
Disney Star wins ICC media rights for next 4-year cycle in a close-loop bid
Housing.com to invest Rs 40 crore on TV, digital advertising campaign
Aksum Trademart plans to raise $25 mn from investors to fund expansion plan
PM Modi to lay foundation of Maruti Suzuki's plant in Haryana on Sunday
Sify aims Rs 3,500 cr revenue this fiscal, bullish on cloud services
ED inquiry on CoinSwitch not linked to money laundering under PMLA: CEO
You are here: Home » Companies » News
DGCA to deregister two more SpiceJet aircrafts on lessor's request
Business Standard

InterGlobe Aviation shareholders approve appointment of three directors

Parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, gave their nod for appointment of Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Birender Singh Dhanoa, former Shell India chairman Vikram Singh Mehta as independent director

Topics
InterGlobe Aviation | Shareholders | IndiGo Airlines

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

indigo
Former Sebi chief Meleveetil Damodaran has been appointed as a non-independent non-executive director while Anil Parashar has been re-appointed as a director, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Shareholders of InterGlobe Aviation have approved the appointment of three directors and re-appointment of Anil Parashar as a director.

At the annual general meeting of the company, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, gave their nod for the appointment of Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Birender Singh Dhanoa and former Shell India chairman Vikram Singh Mehta as independent directors.

Former Sebi chief Meleveetil Damodaran has been appointed as a non-independent non-executive director while Anil Parashar has been re-appointed as a director, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

In the three months ended June 2022, the company posted a loss of Rs 1,064 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on InterGlobe Aviation

First Published: Sat, August 27 2022. 23:29 IST

`
.