InterGlobe Aviation shareholders approve appointment of three directors

-
ALSO READ
IndiGo stock may reach for the skies soon if fuel prices cool off: Analysts
IndiGo Q1 preview: Analysts expect loss to narrow despite high ATF prices
Specially abled child barred from boarding IndiGo flight, NCPCR seeks FIR
IndiGo soars 10% as CEO eyes 'profitability' after Rs 1,681 cr loss in Q4
Rakesh Gangwal's exit from IndiGo board leaves many questions unanswered
-
Shareholders of InterGlobe Aviation have approved the appointment of three directors and re-appointment of Anil Parashar as a director.
At the annual general meeting of the company, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, gave their nod for the appointment of Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Birender Singh Dhanoa and former Shell India chairman Vikram Singh Mehta as independent directors.
Former Sebi chief Meleveetil Damodaran has been appointed as a non-independent non-executive director while Anil Parashar has been re-appointed as a director, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.
In the three months ended June 2022, the company posted a loss of Rs 1,064 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sat, August 27 2022. 23:29 IST