NHPC inks pact with Himachal Pradesh govt for 500 MW Dugar hydro project

-
-
State-owned hydro power giant NHPC has inked a pact with the Himachal Pradesh government for the implementation of 500 MW Dugar Hydroelectric Project in Chamba district.
"Implementation agreement for 500 MW Dugar Hydro Electric Project located in Chamba district, Himachal Pradesh, was signed between NHPC Limited and government of Himachal Pradesh on August 26, 2022 at Shimla," a statement said.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister, Himachal Pradesh, and A K Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, NHPC Limited.
The document was signed by Suresh Kumar, General Manager (E), NHPC, and Harikesh Meena, Director (Energy), Directorate of Energy (DoE), Himachal Pradesh.
Earlier, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for 449 MW Dugar Hydro Electric Project was signed between NHPC and government of Himachal Pradesh on September 25, 2019.
Subsequent to signing of the MoU, NHPC carried out detailed survey and investigations, techno-economic studies and submitted a detailed project report for an enhanced capacity of 500 MW to Central Electricity Authority (CEA).
The accord of concurrence to the project was issued by CEA on April 26, 2022.
Forest and environment clearances in respect of the project are in process.
Dugar Hydroelectric Project is expected to generate 1,759.85 million units in a year.
First Published: Sat, August 27 2022. 22:17 IST