Investors put Rs 1,709 crore in Brookfield REIT's initial public issue

The Rs 3,800 crore-IPO of the REIT will open on Wednesday

A clutch of investors, including mutual funds such as HDFC Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund and life insurance firms such as SBI Life, Tata AIG General Insurance Company and others, have put Rs 1,709 crore in the initial public issue of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust sponsored by Canadian investor Brookfield.

The Rs 3,800 crore-IPO of the REIT will open on Wednesday.

First Published: Tue, February 02 2021. 23:08 IST

