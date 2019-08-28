IOC to invest Rs 2 trn in 5-7 yrs, develop a new energy storage technology

(IOC) will invest Rs 2 trillion over the next five to seven years, the company’s chairman, Sanjiv Singh told shareholders at the annual general meeting on Wednesday. The company is also at an advanced stage of developing a new energy storage technology.

“Indian Oil has planned Rs 2 trillion investment in the next five to seven years to evolve into a future ready corporate that provides comprehensive energy solutions,” the chairman told its shareholders.

These investments will be made across refinery expansions, petrochemical capacities and pipeline projects.

is also at an advanced stage of developing a new battery technology, which Singh said, “will be something beyond lithium and involve something that is available in abundance in the country.” The refiner looks to set up an electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant and is in talks with auto-manufacturers to test its new technology.

Company officials also added they are open to partner with auto manufacturers to set up the planned facility. “The breakeven for such technologies in one gigawatt,” said SSV Ramakumar, director for research and development (R&D) for the company. He added, “It is not decided in what phases the one gigawatt capacity will be developed.”

On the planned mega refinery in Maharashtra, Singh said a new location in Raigad district has been identified and the process to notify is under way. is one of the three domestic partners who will be developing the mega refinery along with Saudi Arabia’s Aramco and Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC.