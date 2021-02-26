IOC to invest Rs 32,496 cr to expand Panipat refinery capacity

-
ALSO READ
Oil and gas giant ONGC to scale up KG basin gas output this year
AG&P to invest Rs 2,700 cr on City Gas Distribution infra in Tamil Nadu
Attractive LNG prices to boost India's plan on gas-based economy
Gas distribution giant GAIL announces Rs 1,046.35 cr share buyback
Govt expects global oil majors will join race for $6.5-bn BPCL sale
-
State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Friday said it will invest Rs 32,946 crore to expand its oil refinery at Panipat in Haryana to 25 million tonnes per annum capacity and set up chemical units.
The expansion will be completed by September 2024, the firm said in a filing to the stock exchanges.
Panipat refinery currently has a capacity to turn 15 million tonnes per annum of crude oil into value-added fuels such as petrol, diesel, and ATF.
Besides expanding the oil refining capacity, the company also plans to set up a polypropylene unit and a catalytic dewaxing unit.
Polypropylene is used in packaging, plastic parts for various industries including the automotive industry, special devices like living hinges, and textiles.
Catalytic dewaxing is used in base oil production.
"The capacity expansion would improve the operational flexibility of the refinery to meet the domestic energy demand and would also enhance the petrochemicals intensity," IOC said.
The firm, which is the largest oil refiner and fuel marketer in the country, said the increased production of petrochemicals and value-added speciality products would not only improve the margins but also de-risk the conventional fuel business of the company.
IOC owns and operates nine of the country's nearly two-dozen refineries. The total capacity under its operations is 70.1 million tonnes per annum.
It also owns 31,232 out of 74,951 petrol pumps in the country.
The board of the company at its meeting on Friday "accorded its approval for capital investment for capacity expansion of Panipat refinery from 15 million tonnes per annum to 25 million tonnes along with the installation of polypropylene unit and a catalytic dewaxing unit at an estimated cost of Rs 32,946 crore," IOC said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU