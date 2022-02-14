Ipca Laboratories' PAT declines 26% to Rs 199.9 crore in December quarter

-

Ipca Laboratories Ltd on Monday reported a 26 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 199.96 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 265.47 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Ipca Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations during October-December 2021 stood at Rs 1,430.47 crore as against Rs 1,409.83 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added.
Total expenses during the quarter were higher at Rs 1,182.74 crore, compared with Rs 1,098.71 crore a year ago. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 417.04 crore, up from Rs 393.51 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company said.
Overall, total formulations' revenue stood at Rs 992.77 crore in the third quarter as compared to Rs 954.34 crore in the year-ago period, up four per cent.
The domestic formulations segment's revenue grew 23 per cent in the third quarter to Rs 645.27 crore as compared with Rs 523.16 crore a year ago, the company said.
However, the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) segment witnessed a 12 per cent decline in revenue at Rs 309.38 crore as against Rs 352.07 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added.
