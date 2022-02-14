Natco Pharma consolidated net profit up 27% to Rs 80 crore in Dec quarter

-
Natco Pharma on Monday said its consolidated net profit increased by 27 per cent to Rs 80.4 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.
The Hyderabad-based company had reported a net profit of Rs 63.4 crore in the October-December period of previous fiscal.
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 560.5 crore in the period under review from Rs 355.2 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.
The company said its board has declared a third interim dividend of Rs 2 each per share of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2021-22.
The board also appointed S Murthy, Independent Director of the company, as chairman with effect from April 1, 2022.
The drug firm has also re-appointed V C Nannapaneni as managing director and Rajeev Nannapaneni as director and CEO for a period of two years from April 2022 to March 31, 2024.
