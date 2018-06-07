IPL 2018 attracts 202 million viewers on Hotstar, 51% surge from last year

The recently concluded Vivo (IPL) registered a reach of 202 million on Star India’s digital video streaming platform Hotstar, a 51 per cent rise over last year’s reach of 33 million viewers. The combined reach of TV (including surround and live content) and digital was 769 million viewers, with TV adding 567 million viewers. The IPL final match between CSK & SRH garnered 55.6 million impressions, a 41 per cent rise from the IPL 10 final between MI and RPS which garnered 39.4 million impressions. The tournament this year (across 60 matches) garnered 1.4 billion impressions, 15 per cent more than IPL 10 which garnered 1.2 billion impressions. IPL 11 saw growth of regional language viewership as Hindi language contributed to 54 per cent of viewership, followed by English at 24 per cent and regional at 22 per cent.

1. Reach refers to the number of unique individuals who have seen the tournament for one minute at least 2. Impressions in the unit of measurement of viewership which refers to the number of people watching the tournament at any given point of time during its telecast