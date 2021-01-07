Income tax department conducts surveys at Instakart, Swiggy HOs

-
ALSO READ
Swiggy partners govt to build 'world's largest' street food vendor project
Swiggy to lay off another 350 employees as coronavirus impacts business
Swiggy says food delivery recovers to 85% of pre-Covid-19 order value
Over 75% delivery partners back; serving 95% of Chennai on Aug 20: Swiggy
Over 2,100 delivery partners gain from Swiggy's mental health counselling
-
The Income Tax Department is conducting a survey at Instakart (a group company of Flipkart) and food ordering and delivery company Swiggy here in connection with an alleged bogus input tax credit (ITC) connected to an external vendor, sources informed on Thursday.
According to sources, the survey was conducted on the input provided by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) who is currently running a nationwide drive against GST evaders to minimise the misuse of the system. DGGI has found GST invasion and referred the case to income tax to check the income tax evasion.
A Flipkart spokesperson confirmed the survey being conducted by the IT department and said that the company is ensuring full compliance.
"The officials from the Income Tax Department have contacted us. We are providing them with all the required information and are extending our full co-operation. We believe we are in full compliance with all applicable tax and legal requirements," the Flipkart spokesperson said.
"Flipkart employs more than two lakh people. It helps bring three lakh Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and over six lakh, artisans/weavers, to market using technology," he added.
Last week in an interview to ANI, Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey had said that to minimise the misuse of the system, the government has kept a check on those persons who were claiming excess Input Tax Credit (ITC).
"We have centralised the data from different agencies and analysing it through artificial intelligence. We got to know that there are a number of people who are showing income of a few lakhs in their income tax returns but in GST they are showing turnovers in crores," Pandey had said.
"We are also getting information that some unscrupulous persons are importing items worth crores of rupees but they are not reflected in their GST or income tax returns. Now, we are acting on these tax evaders on specific data-based information with a targeted approach," he added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU