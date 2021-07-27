IT employees' organisation in Kerala to help freshers get jobs

-
ALSO READ
Instant messaging app Telegram to introduce group video calls in May
Telegram launches Voice chats 2.0 for unlimited participants in channels
Congress leader Chacko resigns from party, alleges groupism in Kerala unit
Amid WhatsApp row in India, Telegram vouches for user privacy
Self-publishing is the only way for 97% of authors: CEO of Notion Press
-
Prathidhwani, a welfare organisation
of IT employees in Kerala, has come up with a scheme to impart training in technology and required skill set to enable freshers to get jobs.
"The scheme provides training in technology and skill set required by the companies and provides an opportunity for the freshers to find better employment.
We also share applicants' profiles to companies as per their requirements," Raneesh A R, President of Prathidhwani at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram, said in a release.
Those who register on the portal, www.jobs.prathidhwani.org will receive notifications of various technology workshops organised by Prathidhwani every month.
These training sessions led by domain experts are being organized free of cost, it said
"So far, Prathidhwani has conducted 90 training sessions in various technologies," Raneesh said, adding that anyone can participate in this training which is conducted online.
So far 35,600 people have applied for jobs through the portal in which 14,360 jobs were listed during the past year.
The portal has 9,630 registered profiles of job seekers.
Currently, 410 companies in the state, including major firms operating in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, Infopark, Kochi and Cyber Park, Kozhikode have registered with the portal and are recruiting employees through the portal.
Job vacancies in many companies which are not registered are also listed in the portal.
The job openings posted on the website will reach about 14,500 people directly through Prathidhwanis WhatsApp and Telegram groups after proper verifications.
The service on this portal is completely free for IT job seekers and IT companies, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU