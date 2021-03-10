Congress leader Chacko resigns from party, alleges groupism in Kerala unit

-
In a blow to the Congress in poll-bound Kerala, Senior leader P C Chacko on Wednesday announced his resignation from the party, alleging group interest in deciding party candidates for the assembly elections.
Addressing a press conference, Chacko said he will send his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
Chacko was miffed over ticket distribution in Kerala which is going to polls on April 6.
"There is no democracy left in Congress. Candidate list has not been discussed with the state Congress committee. I have sent my resignation to Sonia Gandhi," Chacko said.
He blamed the leadership for continuing to be a mute spectator. "Being a Congress leader is Kerala is very difficult. If you belong to some group in Congress then only you can survive in the party as leadership in the Congress is not much active."
He alleged that the party's candidates for April 6 Assembly polls in Kerala was being determined in an undemocratic way by two groups --"A" group headed by Oommen Chandy and "I" group headed by Ramesh Chennithala.
"I have been deliberating about this in my mind for many days. There is no Congress in Kerala. There is one Congress (I) and one Congress (A). It is a coordination committee of two parties. Groupism is the biggest bane of Congress party in Kerala," said Chacko.
He hoped his resignation will work as an eye-opener for the party.
