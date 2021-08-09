IT firm Wipro appoints Jason Eichenholz as Global Partnerships Lead

-
ALSO READ
Wipro Q1 PAT jumps 36% YoY to Rs 3,243 crore, beats Street estimates
Ebit margin drop, BFSI boost: Analysts' expectation from Wipro's Q4 nos
Wipro Q4 profit jumps 28% YoY to Rs 2,972 crore; revenue rises 3.4%
Wipro eyes 2-4% sequential revenue growth in Q1, closed 12 deals last qtr
Wipro Q4 net profit rises 27% to Rs 2,970 crore, 'best' result in a decade
-
IT services firm Wipro Ltd on Monday said it has appointed former Deloitte Consulting executive Jason Eichenholz as its Senior Vice President and Global Partnership Lead.
Eichenholz will lead Wipro's efforts across all partnerships, and will report to Chief Growth Officer Stephanie Trautman, a statement said.
Eichenholz will be based in Florida, US.
With over two decades of experience working in enterprise technology, Eichenholz brings deep cloud experience and a passion to couple technology with sales and service techniques to Wipro, it added.
Eichenholz joins Wipro from Deloitte Consulting where he served in various leadership positions for over 11 years. His most recent role was as the Managing Director, National Sales and GTM Leader Cloud.
He also held leadership positions at Oracle, Siebel Systems after starting his consulting career at PWC.
As clients accelerate their cloud programmes and reimagine their businesses, they want their partners to come together and deliver a seamless, innovative solution and a great client experience, Wipro Chief Growth Officer Stephanie Trautman said.
"I am thrilled that Jason will be leading our Global Partnerships. He brings to Wipro extensive Cloud experience, relationships with several of our key partners, and a passion for growth. He will have a strong team of leaders from across our business who will define and champion our success with our partners and with our clients," Trautman added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU