IT firm Wipro sells entire stake in Denim Group for $22.4 million

IT company on Wednesday said it has sold its entire stake in Denim Group for a consideration of USD 22.42 million (about Rs 160 crore).

In March 2018, acquired a 33.33 per cent stake in Denim Group Ltd and Denim Group Management, LLC, an independent application security firm, for a consideration of USD 8.83 million, said in a regulatory filing.

"As part of the recently announced acquisition of Denim Group by Coalfire, Wipro has sold its entire stake in Denim Group for a consideration of USD 22.42 million," the filing said.

Consequent to the sale, Wipro does not hold any stake in Denim Group, it added.

In another filing, Wipro informed about a minority strategic investment in US-based IT incident response company Squadcast for USD 1.2 million. This entails a minority stake of less than 20 per cent on a fully diluted basis.

The transaction is expected to be completed during the quarter ending June 30, 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)