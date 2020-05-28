JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Kia Motors to invest extra $54 mn in Andhra Pradesh plant amid Covid-19
Business Standard

IT firms to face heat as global enterprises put digital projects on hold

Digital initiatives of several global enterprises have been cancelled or postponed in the last couple of months as the Covid-19 crisis has prompted firms to halt non-revenue generating ventures.

Topics
Indian IT firms | Coronavirus | Lockdown

Debasis Mohapatra  |  Bengaluru 

As enterprises globally apply the brakes on many ambitious digital projects, IT services companies, which derives higher share of revenues from digital services, are set to face the heat.

This is also expected impact the deal pipeline of these companies in the second half of this fiscal. Digital initiatives of several global enterprises have been cancelled or postponed in the last couple of months as the Covid-19 crisis has prompted firms to halt non-revenue generating ventures. “There is acceleration in shutting down of digital initiatives of enterprises that are either loss ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Thu, May 28 2020. 21:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU