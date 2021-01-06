ITC aims to meet 100% of electrical energy needs from renewable sources

-
ITC Limited has set itself the target to meet 100 per cent of purchased grid electricity requirements from renewable sources by 2030.
In line with its philosophy of 'Responsible Competitiveness', the Company has adopted a low carbon growth strategy which encompasses a large renewable energy footprint.
At present, ITC meets over 40 per cent of its electrical energy requirement through renewable sources like wind, solar and biomass. As a part of its Sustainability 2.0 Vision, ITC is planning to invest further in strengthening its renewable energy portfolio in order to contribute meaningfully to the fight against climate change.
In its endeavour to contribute to a 'cleaner and greener' environment, ITC has been expanding its renewable energy footprint over the past two decades. The company has already made significant investments in renewable energy assets (Wind and Solar projects combined). This will improve Renewable Energy share of company by additional 6 per cent from current levels.
The current renewables portfolio of ITC consists of 138 MW of wind power plants and 14 MW of Solar plants with 53MW of additional solar capacity under execution. Projects are also underway in the area of other sources of renewable energy like solar boiler or biomass boilers.
At present, ITC uses renewable energy across 20 factories, 9 hotels and 6 office buildings spanning states such as Telengana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Haryana, West Bengal and Punjab.
In 2018, ITC became the first private sector entity to wheel renewable energy across states through Inter-State Open Access mechanism.
Currently, the 46MW Wind power plant in Andhra Pradesh owned by ITC supplies power to over 15 ITC establishments in 8 states. This has led to a higher Renewable energy utilization for the company.
