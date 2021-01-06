BharatPe to raise over Rs 5,000 crore in debt funding in next 2 years

-
ALSO READ
Fintech company BharatPe aims to become a bank for small merchants
Cred raises $81 million funding, undertakes $1.2 million buyback plan
Fintech firm BharatPe appoints Suhail Sameer as first group president
BharatPe plans to reach 65 cities by Dec end, add 3 mn merchants in FY21
Fintechs show interest in becoming SFBs, but transitions involve risks
-
Financial Technology firm BharatPe on Wednesday said it plans to raise over Rs 5,000 crore in debt funding in next 2 years to build its lending business.
The company further announced that it has received Rs 60 crore from Innoven Capital, a venture debt and specialty lending firm.
"As we build the lending business at BharatPe, raising institutional debt is important to us. We plan to raise USD 500-700 million (Rs 3,600 crore - Rs 5,118 crore) of debt capital over the next 2 years.
"We are incredibly glad that Innoven Capital is our first supporter on this journey. We look forward to working with Innoven to build a long-term win-win relationship," BharatPe group president Suhail Sameer said in a statement.
BharatPe at present provides a single interface for all existing UPI apps and allows merchants to accept UPI payments for free, through the BharatPe QR.
It also supports merchants to access credit and other value-added services.
"We are excited to partner with BharatPe as their first institutional debt provider. BharatPe is not only helping millions of merchants to accept UPI payments seamlessly but also enabling them access to credit, which has been a pain point.
"This is a massive market and we look forward to being a partner in BharatPe's ambitious growth agenda," Innoven Capital India CEO Ashish Sharma said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU