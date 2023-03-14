JUST IN
Jaguar Land Rover join hands with Tata Tech for digital transformation
Top-level exits at Infosys do not impact long-term growth: Experts
Jaguar Land Rover join hands with Tata Tech for digital transformation

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Tuesday said it is partnering with Tata Technologies to accelerate its digital transformation

Jaguar Land Rover | Tata Technologies | Digital transformation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

JLR, Tata
Photo: Bloomberg

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Tuesday said it is partnering with Tata Technologies to accelerate its digital transformation.

As part of the collaboration, Tata Technologies will deliver end-to-end integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to transform Jaguar Land Rover's manufacturing, logistics, supply chain, finance and purchasing modules by bringing data and knowledge from multiple departments into one single source.

The first phase will include Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) UK core production facilities, with solutions subsequently deployed to other global locations.

"The partnership with Tata Technologies will allow us to accelerate the transformation of our core ERP infrastructure to deliver the efficiency and usability we require for the future and our transformation objectives," JLR Executive Director of Industrial Operations Barbara Bergmeier said in a statement.

Tata Technologies MD and CEO Warren Harris said the collaboration will help JLR to build innovative and sustainable vehicles and achieve faster time to market using new-age digital technologies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 12:20 IST

