Jaguar Land Rover join hands with Tata Tech for digital transformation

Tata Motors-owned on Tuesday said it is partnering with to accelerate its .

As part of the collaboration, will deliver end-to-end integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to transform Jaguar Land Rover's manufacturing, logistics, supply chain, finance and purchasing modules by bringing data and knowledge from multiple departments into one single source.

The first phase will include Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) UK core production facilities, with solutions subsequently deployed to other global locations.

"The partnership with will allow us to accelerate the transformation of our core ERP infrastructure to deliver the efficiency and usability we require for the future and our transformation objectives," JLR Executive Director of Industrial Operations Barbara Bergmeier said in a statement.

Tata Technologies MD and CEO Warren Harris said the collaboration will help JLR to build innovative and sustainable vehicles and achieve faster time to market using new-age digital technologies.

