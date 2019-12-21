Jaideep Nandi of Asian Paints to join Bajaj Consumer as chief executive

-
Bajaj Consumer on Friday said it had appointed Jaideep Nandi its chief executive officer, effective January next year. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru, Nandi has been with Asian Paints, working in various capacities and diverse markets including India, Middle East, and South East Asia. His appointment was approved in a board meet on Friday.
