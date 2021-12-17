Jalan-Kalrock consortium goes to NCLT to fast-track Jet Airways resolution

The winning consortium of on Friday said it wants to infuse funds in the airline and has approached the to fast-track implementation of the resolution plan approved by the insolvency court in June this year.

The consortium, in a statement, also said it plans to restart domestic operations at the earliest in 2022 as a full-service carrier.

The Murari Lal Jalan and Florian Fritsch consortium, which emerged as the winning bidder for after the completion of the resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, said it wants to commence payments to all stakeholders including ex-employees, workmen, ticket claimants and lenders of as per the approved plan.

