Budget carrier IndiGo to start 38 domestic flights in September

on Monday said it will start 38 domestic flights in September to improve accessibility between metros and tier-2 or tier-3 cities.

will operate new flights between Raipur-Pune, while restarting flights between Lucknow-Ranchi, Bengaluru-Vishakhapatnam, Chennai-Indore, Lucknow- Raipur, Mumbai-Guwahati, and Ahmedabad-Indore, the airline's statement stated.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, said, "We are pleased to add 38 new flights to strengthen our domestic network."



"These flights will cater to the increased demand for travel and improve accessibility between metro and tier 2/3 cities," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)