Budget carrier IndiGo to start 38 domestic flights in September

-
ALSO READ
Govt unveils 100-day plan for civil aviation sector, focus on 16 areas
Travel agents seek cash refund from bankrupt Italian airline Alitalia
HC asks govt to consider in-flight security announcements in local language
A flight of fancy in Worli
Airlines can operate maximum of 72.5% pre-Covid domestic flights: Govt
-
IndiGo on Monday said it will start 38 domestic flights in September to improve accessibility between metros and tier-2 or tier-3 cities.
IndiGo will operate new flights between Raipur-Pune, while restarting flights between Lucknow-Ranchi, Bengaluru-Vishakhapatnam, Chennai-Indore, Lucknow- Raipur, Mumbai-Guwahati, and Ahmedabad-Indore, the airline's statement stated.
Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, "We are pleased to add 38 new flights to strengthen our domestic network."
"These flights will cater to the increased demand for travel and improve accessibility between metro and tier 2/3 cities," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU