IndiGo to start 12 new flights in November to strengthen domestic network

-
ALSO READ
Budget carrier IndiGo to start 38 domestic flights in September
India extends ban on international commercial flights till Nov 30
Govt unveils 100-day plan for civil aviation sector, focus on 16 areas
Mumbai airport to reopen domestic passenger terminal T1 from Oct 20
Domestic air passenger traffic grows 2-3% to about 6.9 mn in Sept: Icra
-
Airline major IndiGo said on Saturday that it will commence 12 new flights in November 2021.
The airline, which commenced flight service between Ahmedabad and Jodhpur from November 1 and in the Bengaluru-Rajkot, Kolkata-Coimbatore, Delhi-Trivandrum and Dibrugarh-Dimapur routes from November 2, will launch service between Ahmedabad and Ranchi from November 10.
The airline said these flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers, who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options.
Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer at IndiGo, said: "These routes will enhance connectivity between northern, eastern, northeastern, western, and southern regions, promoting trade and commerce. We will continue to offer new routes as per the travel demand across various sectors."
At present, IndiGo has a fleet of more than 275 aircraft and operates over 1,400 daily flights, connecting 71 domestic and 24 international destinations.
--IANS
rv/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU