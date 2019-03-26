Jamna Auto aims for a larger pie in auto-parts market, adds new products

Randeep Singh Jauhar, vice-chairman, Jamna Auto Industries had just passed out of college when he decided to take over his father’s business — a rickety garage with mud flooring and no lighting, whose customers were mostly state transport undertakings. The business has come a long way since then.

Jauhar is credited with transforming Jamna Auto from a single-location, single-product one into a multi-location, multi-product company manufacturing leaf and parabolic springs for auto majors. It has a market share of 70 per cent in India’s truck market and is now the ...