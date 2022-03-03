Japan's Renesas, Tata Elxsi partner in EV design centre

-
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp announced on Thursday it will set up a design centre with India's Tata Elxsi Ltd to jointly develop electric vehicle (EV) technology as appetite for the EV market continues to grow.
The centre in Bangalore will be a new hub for the two companies to develop crucial EV systems, such as battery management systems and motor control units.
In a statement announcing the move, Renesas Electronics said that it will strive to provide practical solutions sought by the EV market, and hopes to eventually spread the rewards of the development partnership across the globe.
(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
