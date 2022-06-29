Japanese chip maker Renesas Electronics broadens tie-up with Tata group

Corp, a global leader in advanced semiconductor solutions, has forged a with such as and for the design, development and manufacture of Renesas’ semiconductor solutions. The products are designed to enhance innovation across electronics systems for the Indian and emerging markets.

Renesas would also set up an innovation centre with (TCS) for comprehensive systems solutions catering to a range of industries, the Tokyo-based company said in a statement on Wednesday.

In December 2021, the cabinet cleared an incentive package of $10 billion to create a complete semiconductor ecosystem — fabs, home-grown chip design, outsourced semiconductor and testing (OSAT) facilities and compound semiconductor plants.

The alliance announced today furthers the longstanding relationship between Renesas and as technology and business partners, including the recently announced Next-generation EV Innovation Center (NEVIC) jointly established by Renesas and Tata Group’s in March 2022.

“We see great potential in collaborating with Renesas in areas like automotive electronics and present and future telecom networks.

The collaboration will accelerate our presence in these areas in India as well as globally,” said N Chandrasekaran, chairman, in the statement.

This partnership brings two industry leading closer together, creating numerous benefits, said Hidetoshi Shibata, President and CEO at Renesas. “Renesas and Tata will support the acceleration of progress in advanced electronics and its multitudes of applications for the Indian and emerging markets, which sets us both on a path for continued success,” he said.

Renesas and seek to collaborate on developing next-generation automotive electronics to drive leadership performance and scalability for vehicles. Renesas with deep expertise in semiconductor technology will partner with the latter to accelerate the development of electric and connected vehicles to further enhance Tata Motors’ pre-eminence and market-leading position.

To effectively address evolving customers’ aspirations, Renesas and the flagship will explore a non-exclusive partnership on emerging technologies such as ADAS (advance driver assist systems), Renesas said.

Meanwhile, the collaboration with Tejas will include implementation of the next-generation wireless network solutions entailing design and development of semiconductor solutions for radio units used in telecom networks, from 4G, 5G, to open radio access network (O-RAN), which enables open and flexible 5G RAN deployments, in addition to allowing wider interoperability.

The companies aim to roll out products and solutions initially for India and aim to expand its footprint in the global markets.

Additionally, Renesas and (TCS) will establish a Joint System Solution Development Centre in Bangalore. The planned innovation center will focus on comprehensive system solutions for the IoT (internet of things), infrastructure, industrial and automotive segments by leveraging Renesas’ semiconductor solutions and TCS’ industry experience.