Japan's NTT sees India business growing to $1 bn, commits investments

Japanese telecommunications major is betting on the India growth story as it consolidates its data centre and IT services portfolio here. The company recently announced it will investment $2.5 billion in Maharashtra in five years across data centres, submarine cables and renewable energy.

The company’s total India investments touched $4.5 billion with that announcement. Data, in 2019, announced $2 billion investments over five years, of which almost $1.6 billion was for data centres, submarine cables and renewable energy.

Abhijit Dubey, global chief executive officer of NTT, on his first visit to India after his appointment to the role said on Thursday the country represents the highest growth in terms of geography.

“India is the eighth largest in terms of revenue for global business. India is in the vicinity to be a $1 billion business for us. Importantly, after Japan, India is the centre where we have the largest employee base,” said Dubey. NTT, between its data centre and IT services businesses, has 37,000 employees in India. The company’s global headcount is 147,000.

India is 3-5 per cent of NTT’s $20 billion international business, bringing the number in the range of $700 million.

NTT Data is the largest data centre services provider in India and the second largest player in the IT services segment. In the data centre segment, NTT Data’s market share is 22 per cent.

The company currently has 11 operational data centres with six more soon to be added and three are under construction. Additionally, the company is also coming up with edge data centres in cities like Kolkata, Pune, Nagpur, Lucknow.

“The demand for data centre services has been increasing. Nearly 70 per cent of the capacity of these data centres has already been pre-booked,” said Sharad Sanghi, NTT India’s managing director.

NTT said that by the end of this year, India will have a submarine cable, called Mist, which will land in Mumbai and Chennai to connect data centres in India to Myanmar, Singapore and Malaysia.