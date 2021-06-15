JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q4 net profit jumps two-fold to Rs 101 cr

-
ALSO READ
Olympics 2021: Neeraj Chopra gets France visa to compete in tournaments
Glenmark arm, Emcure, 3 other pharma cos line up Rs 7,000-cr IPOs
Aurobindo Pharma, KAPL get nod for promotion of manufacturing bulk drugs
Godrej & Boyce expects double-digit growth in healthcare biz going ahead
Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Aurobindo recall products in the US market
-
Drug firm JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 100.81 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 on account of robust sales.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 50.07 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 528 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 444 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.
For the full fiscal 2020-21, the net profit of the company was Rs 449 crore as against Rs 272 crore for the previous year, the filing said.
Revenue from operations for the fiscal year ended March 2021 stood at Rs 2,043 crore. It was Rs 1,775 crore in FY20.
The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 for the financial year 2020-21, it added.
"Our financial performance for FY21 has been encouraging in one of the most challenging periods in recent history," the firm's CEO and Whole-time Director Nikhil Chopra said.
Shares of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at Rs 1,546 per scrip on BSE, up 0.36 per cent from its previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU