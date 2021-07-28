Jet Airways: Staff grouping seeks Scindia's intervention to resolve issues

-
A grouping of Jet Airways staff has sought the intervention of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in addressing their issues with respect to the resolution plan of the Jalan Kalrock Consortium, which has emerged as the winning bidder for the defunct airline.
In a letter to the minister, the All India Jet Airways' Officers & Staff Association has requested him to take up their issues with the representatives of the consortium.
Payment of all social security dues such as provident fund and gratuity, and assurance of employment to existing employees on the payroll are among their demands.
"We are shocked and surprised to notice that complete injustice has been done to the employees of the company in as much that the dues offered is about Rs 52 crore which is a miniscule amount compared to the original claims accepted by the resolution professional," the letter, dated July 27, said.
On June 22, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the consortium's resolution plan for grounded Jet Airways, subject to certain conditions.
The full-service carrier, which suspended operations in April 2019, was undergoing the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).
