JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

With 25% rise in Q4, Mindtree revenue touches $1-billion mark in FY19
Business Standard

Jet lenders 'reasonably hopeful' of successful bids for grounded airline

Jet Airways on Wednesday evening halted all flight operations indefinitely after lenders led by State Bank of India declined to extend more funds to keep it going

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

Jet Airways
Jet Airways

Lenders to India's Jet Airways Ltd said on Thursday they are "reasonably hopeful" that the bidding process for the grounded airline will end successfully.

Jet Airways, once India's largest private airline, on Wednesday evening halted all flight operations indefinitely after lenders led by State Bank of India declined to extend more funds to keep it going.

"The lenders after due deliberations decided that the best way forward for the survival of Jet Airways is to get the binding bids from potential investors who have expressed EOI and have been issued bid documents on 16th April," the lenders said in a statement, referring to expressions of interest.

"Lenders are reasonably hopeful that the bid process is likely to be successful in determining fair value of the enterprise in a transparent manner."

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, April 18 2019. 08:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU