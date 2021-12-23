Jindal SAW to set up precision machine shop in JV with Hunting Energy

-
ALSO READ
NGT directs Jindal Saw to Pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses
Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends buying Hikal, Jindal Saw
India shines in energy transition with strong renewable path
JSPL receives revised Rs 7,401-cr offer from Worldone Pvt for Jindal Power
Renewable energy sector in India gets $70 bn investment in 7 years
-
Steel pipes maker Jindal SAW has entered into an agreement with US-based Hunting Energy Services to form a joint venture (JV) company in India to set up a precision machine shop.
Jindal SAW would hold 51 per cent stake in the JV, while Hunting Energy will own the remaining 49 per cent.
In a regulatory filing, Jindal SAW said "it has entered into a JV with Hunting Energy Services Pte Ltd Singapore (Hunting), on December 22, 2021."
The aim of the business move is to set up a world class, state-of-the-art precision machine shop in India to thread premium connections for oil country tubular goods (OCTG), including accessories for markets across the globe.
However, the company did not disclose the location or initial investment cost of the proposed unit.
"JV partner Hunting will provide its patented premium connection technology, which will be to thread premium connection on seamless casing and tubing, used mainly in deep drilling activities in the oil and gas sector and become first in line to have such manufacturing facility in India," the filing added.
Jindal SAW is a manufacturer and supplier of steel pipe products, fittings and accessories with manufacturing facilities in India, US, Europe and the UAE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU