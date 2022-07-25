Jindal Stainless net profit rises 8% to Rs 329 crore in June quarter

-
Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) on Monday reported about 8 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 329.37 crore in the April-June quarter on higher income.
The company had a net profit of Rs 305.84 crore in the same period of 2021-22, JSL said in regulatory filing.
Its total income rose to Rs 5,490.91 crore, about 36 per cent up compared to Rs 4,042.32 crore in the year-ago period.
Expenses increased to Rs 5,089.45 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,610.89 crore in the April-June quarter of the preceding fiscal.
Jindal Stainless is the country's largest stainless steel making company with an annual melt capacity of 1.9 million tonnes (MT). It has two stainless steel manufacturing units located in Haryana and Odisha.
