Jindal Stainless to supply 3,500 tonnes steel for USBRL tunnel project

-
ALSO READ
Railways builds its longest tunnel on Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla route
J-K tunnel collapse: 3 bodies recovered so far, 6 still feared trapped
Bodies of all 10 trapped workers recovered from collapsed tunnel in J-K
9 feared trapped as tunnel being built to link Jammu, Srinagar collapses
J&K tunnel collapse: Operation to rescue missing labourers resumes
-
Jindal Stainless will supply 3,500 tonnes stainless steel for the Indian Railway's Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) tunnel project coming up in Jammu and Kashmir.
In a statement, the company said the project is a 272 km-long railway link between Jammu and Kashmir.
This will be the first-ever application of stainless steel cable trays in an Indian railway project, the company said.
"USBRL will be a milestone in improving the economic landscape of J&K. We congratulate Railways on executing the engineering marvel by overcoming various topographical challenges, and appreciate its decision to choose stainless steel for developing a sustainable railway infrastructure," JSL Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, Abhyuday Jindal, said.
According to the statement, company's arm Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd will supply "EN 1.4404/316L (dual certification) stainless steel grade in 2B finish" for the project owing to its high corrosion resistance, high strength-to-weight ratio, and a lower life cycle cost.
USBRL has been declared a project of national importance and is the biggest one in the construction of a mountain railway since independence.
It is also the highest altitude railway network and the most challenging railway project undertaken by the Indian Railways. The newly constructed railway line will provide an all-weather and reliable connectivity to Jammu and Kashmir.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU