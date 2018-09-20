Jio, Airtel among four companies bidding for Aircel's fibre assets

Leading Indian telcom companies Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, private equity fund AION Capital Partners, a joint venture between Apollo Global Management and ICICI Venture, and I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment firm, have bid for Aircel's fibre assets.

While an mail to I Squared did not elicit any reply, the spokespersons of the other three companies declined to comment on the issue. After Aircel came under the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), its resolution professional invoked Regulation 29 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of ...