Aircel-Maxis case: ED moves court to get Karti's interim relief cancelled

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday moved a to seek a cancellation of the interim relief from arrest granted to former Union minister P Chidambaram's son in Aircel-Maxis case.

Special Judge O P Saini agreed to hear the plea at 2 pm Monday after the probe agency told the court that custodial interrogation of was required in the matter.

Earlier, on August 7, the had extended till October 8 the interim protection from arrest granted to senior Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son in the Aircel-Maxis cases filed by the and the ED for the alleged offences of corruption and respectively.

P Chidambaram and his son were named in the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case on July 19.

The ED is also probing a separate money-laundering case in the Aircel-Maxis matter and a chargesheet was filed against Karti Chidambaram by the agency on July 13.

The is probing how P Chidambaram, who was the finance minister in 2006, granted a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to a foreign firm when only the (CCEA) was empowered to do it.

The senior Congress leader's role has come under the scanner of investigating agencies in the Rs 35 billion Aircel-Maxis deal and the INX Media case involving Rs 3.05 billion.

Taking a cue from the CBI FIR, the ED is probing in the matter.

P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram have been questioned by the ED on various occasions, even though the politician has not been arrayed as an accused.

Both Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram have denied the allegations levelled against them by the CBI and the ED.